Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

