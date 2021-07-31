Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,456 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWK opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.78. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

