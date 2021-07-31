Jane Street Group LLC Invests $453,000 in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.76% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCVC. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCVC opened at $9.85 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

