Jane Street Group LLC Invests $479,000 in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

