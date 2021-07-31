Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFTY opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91. Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

