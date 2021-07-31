Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%.
Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 908,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,846. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $42.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
