Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 12573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

