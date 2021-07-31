Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock opened at $572.00 on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $572.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.00.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

