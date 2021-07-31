Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $107.59 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

