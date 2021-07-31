JBG SMITH Properties Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

