Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of EL opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $192.35 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,904,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 143,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

