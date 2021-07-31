Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JFBC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

