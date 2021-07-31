JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $3,001,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 90.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

