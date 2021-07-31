JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.