JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.63%.

JMP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 19,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 80,019 shares of company stock worth $454,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

