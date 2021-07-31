Jocelyn Z. Konrad Sells 28,384 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RAD stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $837.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.