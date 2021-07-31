John G. Finley Sells 35,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BX opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after buying an additional 284,282 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

