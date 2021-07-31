John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 46.9% in July

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 360,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 345.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 27,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,888. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

