John Lauten Sells 15,000 Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Lauten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of Minim stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $33,720.00.
MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. Minim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
About Minim
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
