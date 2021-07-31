John Lauten Sells 15,000 Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Lauten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minim alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of Minim stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $33,720.00.

MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. Minim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.