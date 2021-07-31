Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report sales of $23.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.