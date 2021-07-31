Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,075 ($40.18). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,950 ($38.54), with a volume of 671,725 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,096.12. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, for a total transaction of £366.48 ($478.81). Insiders bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $113,268 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

