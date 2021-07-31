JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.73 ($92.63).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion and a PE ratio of -270.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.