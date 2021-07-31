JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.45 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

