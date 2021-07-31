JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.45 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
