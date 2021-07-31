JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

EQBBF opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

