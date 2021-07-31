JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of SOLVY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.