JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.43. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

