JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 8,500 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

