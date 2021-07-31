JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 8,500 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

