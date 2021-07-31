Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 36,200 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up about 1.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Shares of ZEN traded down $19.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,890. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

