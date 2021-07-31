Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.05% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 1,185,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,328. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.