Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of KRT opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

