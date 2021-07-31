KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,793 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE DGX opened at $141.80 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

