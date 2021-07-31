KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 198 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 880,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,007,000 after purchasing an additional 151,851 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $384.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

