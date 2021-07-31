KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 361 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

INTU stock opened at $529.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $532.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

