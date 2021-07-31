KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,833 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

