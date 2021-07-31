KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $128,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

GBT stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $71.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

