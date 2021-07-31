Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 295,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,251. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.