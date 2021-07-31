Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

