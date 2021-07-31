Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCF. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.