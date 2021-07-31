Kennicott Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 1.9% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 179,871 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,248,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,836. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

