Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €815.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €815.00 ($958.82) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

KER opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Thursday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €740.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

