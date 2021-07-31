Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.31 billion.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 4,365,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,343. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

