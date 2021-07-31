Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 52.7% in July

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.30% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of KEQU traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

