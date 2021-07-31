KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

AWI opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.