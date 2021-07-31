Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis restated a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

