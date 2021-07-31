Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,658 shares of company stock worth $4,623,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

