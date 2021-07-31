Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $70.29 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

