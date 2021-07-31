Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86.

