Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

