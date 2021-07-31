Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $170.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.