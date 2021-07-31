Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,781,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

